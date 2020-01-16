Brooke Siem’s Jan. 7 Health & Science article about antidepressants, “ I took antidepressants for years. Getting off them was horrific .,” was so limited in its scope that it served to misinform the public and to scare people away from getting the medical help they may need.

First, there are a couple of antidepressants that are known to be difficult to wean off, but psychiatrists can manage these effects to minimize them. There are a number of antidepressants in common use that do not typically have these withdrawal effects. As a psychotherapist for more than 35 years, I’ve worked closely with psychiatrists to manage medicine for many of my clients. These medicines have been life-changing agents. Second, it is widely accepted among mental health practitioners that a combination of psychotherapy and medicine, when indicated, leads to the best outcomes. This was not even mentioned.