First, there are a couple of antidepressants that are known to be difficult to wean off, but psychiatrists can manage these effects to minimize them. There are a number of antidepressants in common use that do not typically have these withdrawal effects. As a psychotherapist for more than 35 years, I’ve worked closely with psychiatrists to manage medicine for many of my clients. These medicines have been life-changing agents. Second, it is widely accepted among mental health practitioners that a combination of psychotherapy and medicine, when indicated, leads to the best outcomes. This was not even mentioned.