Balanced against the delivery of the conservative wish list of regressive policies and right-wing judges, Hugh Hewitt called the Donald Trump presidency “wearying” [“Vote to increase Republican majorities,” op-ed, Oct. 8]. Presumably defending the indefensible makes Mr. Hewitt weary. Yet, he called for the country to reward this authoritarian leader who lies to us seven times a day on average with more power. Imagine how wearying it would be to defend democracy after an election that allowed an empowered Mr. Trump to declare vindication for the mayhem he has wrought in his first two years in office. Being weary would be a luxury none of us would be able to afford.

William Black, Washington

If it weren’t so terrifying, it would be amusing that Hugh Hewitt believes any of the short-term “successes” of the Trump administration matter one whit against the inevitable global ruin that is climate change. Let’s see how long America (even Made Great Again) can survive on a planet teeming with floods, droughts, sickness, hunger and desperate refugees as a result.

Meryl Olmsted, Fairfax