The Post sometimes can be very frustrating. In the July 21 paper, right next to “Democracy Dies in Darkness,” the front-page weather forecast showed a bright sun icon and said “Sunny 77/67.” The Weather in the Metro section also showed a sun icon and said “Sunny.” The text right next to that read, “Waves of showers seem probable. Some rain is possible as soon as sunrise, but the heaviest stuff is likely to come through in the midday and afternoon before it tapers off during the evening. Some areas could see a couple of inches, which could lead to localized flooding.” So what exactly was the weather forecast for that day? Of course, I am aware that forecasters had been calling for almost a week of heavy rain and that a storm had been moving up the coast. When a simple thing such as the daily weather forecast is so obviously contradictory, maybe I really can believe only half of what I read in The Post. Democracy may die in darkness, but newspapers die with bad information and poor editing.

Mark Kane, Sterling