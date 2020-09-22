This puts the United States in a difficult position. Right now, China is getting away with exporting its censorship — depriving its citizens who travel here of the opportunity to experience a new place and a new culture by trapping them forever, and wherever, within its authoritarian digital borders. A U.S. ban, however, would mimic this bad behavior, and implicitly accept it as a model for the rest of the world that has not yet determined what kind of global Internet it will help build: a splintered system of national cyber-sovereignty, or one as open as the Web’s architects had hoped.

Building this kind of global Internet may involve sanctioning companies engaging in practices that offend American principles of online governance. But right now, the United States doesn’t even appear to have principles of online governance. Instead, the administration is treating WeChat as a blunt instrument for China-bashing. Ad-hoc bans of individual properties whenever a president wants to score political points aren’t productive; objective security and anti-censorship criteria for foreign companies, with full-scale bans only as a measure of last resort, might be. This country in its trade negotiations with China also ought to assail the Great Firewall directly: demanding reciprocity in policy toward U.S. technology and media firms.

A careless eye-for-an-eye ban on WeChat will make the whole world less free by depriving millions of people of the ability to communicate with their loved ones, not to mention U.S. businesses of the ability to communicate with clients. The United States ought to ensure that any restrictions on freedom in the short run are part of a strategy to promote more freedom in the longer term.

