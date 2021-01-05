Worries about Wednesday’s gathering have been fueled by Trump’s call for demonstrations — “will be wild,” he tweeted — to protest Congress’s expected certification of the electoral college victory of President-elect Joe Biden. Some officials feared that if the protests led to violent confrontations, Trump might seek to invoke the Insurrection Act to maintain order and protect the 74 million supporters he falsely contends have been fraudulently disenfranchised by Biden’s victory.

AD

AD

The protests could indeed get nasty, and the next few days may be very disorderly. But officials, led by some senior members of the administration, have worked hard to prevent a worst-case scenario in which Trump might seek to overturn the election result by deploying the uniformed military and imposing martial law.

Planning for this week’s protests has been coordinated by an interagency team headed by acting attorney general Jeffrey A. Rosen and acting defense secretary Christopher C. Miller, joined by the secretaries of homeland security and interior and backed by Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy. The team has been in regular contact and has drawn up detailed, written rules of engagement to avoid mistakes that might inflame the situation.

The FBI estimates that the protesters who assemble at the Ellipse and other march sites Wednesday will total 10,000 to 20,000 — well below the 50,000 to 100,000 touted on some pro-Trump websites. To keep order, the D.C. government can call on about 3,800 members of its police force, supplemented by thousands of officers from the Capitol Police, the U.S. Park Police, the Federal Protection Service and other units.

AD

AD

Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has also requested help from 350 members of the D.C. National Guard. The civilian overseeing the guard will be McCarthy, a widely respected former aide to then-Defense Secretary Robert Gates. The forces dealing with peaceful protests won’t be allowed to use helicopters or fixed-wing aircraft, riot shields or lethal weapons. “There is no need to present an impression of anticipating violence,” one official said.

Confidence that the D.C. and federal police plus National Guard can handle the situation is based partly on experience. The D.C. police force here has managed crowd control with more than 100,000 demonstrators in the past, one official said. To manage the crowds, control points will be established near the main march sites with police officers joined by the guard.

A final reason for confidence is that officials anticipate that left-wing counterprotesters from antifa and Black Lives Matter will mostly stay off the streets. That would lessen the likelihood of confrontations that could escalate into bloodshed and serious disorder, which might encourage Trump to invoke the Insurrection Act.

AD

AD

One flash point Wednesday may be the U.S. Capitol, where legislators will be meeting to certify the electoral college results. Protesters who gather initially at the Ellipse, near the White House, may then march down Pennsylvania Avenue, in the reversal of the usual inaugural parade route, and converge on the Capitol.

More than 500 Capitol Police will protect the building, but the situation could be inflamed if pro-Trump members of Congress emerge and make inflammatory speeches. Officials warn that if protesters try to “storm” the Capitol, as some have pledged, they will be arrested.

The flash point could come after dark Wednesday, if small bands of Proud Boys and other extremists go looking for trouble. One scenario weighed by contingency planners is that if 20,000 protesters gather overall, perhaps 1,000 would disperse after dark in roving bands of a dozen or so. Even in that situation, officials expect that the planned force would be adequate.

AD

AD

In Trump’s effort to retain power, some officials feared he might use a foreign conflict with Iran as an additional pretext. But several officials said Tuesday that Iran doesn’t appear to seek a direct confrontation in Trump’s final days; Iranian-backed militias in Iraq could threaten Americans there, but U.S. forces are well positioned to protect personnel. The Pentagon’s plan seems to be to watch carefully, avoid provocation and react to any attack with a deliberate, calculated response.

As the Trump administration nears its end, senior administration officials have a delicate task. They want to seem supportive of Trump’s dream of somehow reversing the election outcome. But they know that any open attempt to subvert the transition could be illegal — and might subject them to future legal prosecution.

In these last tense days, these administration officials are caught between entertaining Trump’s fantasies of retaining power and managing the reality that he lost.

AD

AD