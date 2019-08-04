The Democratic presidential candidates stand for the national anthem before the second of two primary debates hosted by CNN July 31 in Detroit. (Paul Sancya/AP)

Regarding the Aug. 1 front-page article “Democrats pull no punches”:

I was struck by the number of political time travelers who participated in the Democratic debates. The most graphic examples of the onstage time traveler were those who attacked former vice president Joe Biden for his role in passage of the 1994 crime bill. The time-traveler approach allows its practitioners to use knowledge of how something that was done 25 years ago turned out to condemn the action. The presumption is that Mr. Biden (and the 94 other senators who voted for the bill) should have known better in 1994. Give me a break. Mr. Biden has his faults, but attempting to beat him up for actions that were totally in the Democratic mainstream at the time he took them is beyond a cheap shot.

Paul A. Krumhaus, Annandale

Regarding Karen Tumulty’s Aug. 2 op-ed, “Warren won both nights of the debate”:

As a founder of the Democratic Headquarters Building on the House side of the Capitol in 1983 with Democratic National Committee Chairman Charles T. Manatt, I find the televised Democratic debates process to be harmful to Democratic Party interests. It is not so much discussing who was the winner(s), as pages of The Post have been so focused on, it is about the loser, and that is the Democratic Party approaching the all-important 2020 election. Remember during the 2016 GOP cavalcade, then-CBS Chairman Les Moonves said he didn’t know whether Donald Trump would be good for our country, “but it’s damn good for CBS.”

These debates are very damaging to our primary candidate selection process, while the networks get free content in the deal.

Dan Flanagan, Annapolis

I was very disappointed in the two nights of the Democratic debate on CNN. The debate format was ill-conceived — one minute is not enough time to address serious issues. Sound bites are not good vehicles for explaining complex policies. Further, the moderators distorted the focus of the debate by encouraging the candidates to attack one another instead of articulating their positions on major issues. CNN deprived the viewers and the candidates of a meaningful political debate.

I hope that this experience will serve as “lessons learned” for future political debates.

Zoltan Bagdy, Germantown

Progressives and moderates are quarreling over the legacy of former president Barack Obama [“Democratic rivals look past Trump at a new target: Obama,” front page, Aug. 2]. That’s fair, but we should draw a line between the person and his policies.

As the nation’s first black president, Mr. Obama faced the severest racial profiling. He had to walk a fine line, picking his fights carefully to minimize white backlash. One might fault him for all sorts of actions and inactions, but I don’t. He saved the economy. He gave us the Affordable Care Act. He made us proud to be Americans.

James Henle, Northampton, Mass.

