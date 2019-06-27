Regarding Rebecca Puhl’s June 23 Outlook essay, “Weight discrimination is rampant. Why is it still legal almost everywhere?”:

Although legal protections are needed to prevent weight discrimination, the conversation also needs to address the stigmatization of obesity. Despite obesity being recognized as a disease by the American Medical Association since 2013, weight bias continues to exist within society, as well as within the medical community. Obese individuals experience this bias at an early age. Most children who are obese admit to being teased at some point in their childhood. Obesity is a mutifactorial disorder and is not caused by a “lack of willpower.”

Until we accept obesity as a medical condition, discrimination will rear its ugly head for even the youngest members of society.

Susma Vaidya, Bethesda

