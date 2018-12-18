Hundreds of bikers traveled from across the nation to participate in the Rolling Thunder Ride in Washington on May 27. (Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Dec. 14 Metro article “Rolling Thunder says 2019 will be its last D.C. ride”:

Each year since 1989, Run For The Wall has carried the message of our prisoners of war, missing in action and killed in action across the United States. The RFTW mission starts in California and culminates Memorial Day weekend in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and the placing of a “mission accomplished” plaque at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Although it is sad our Rolling Thunder brothers and sisters are ending their demonstrations on Memorial Day Sundays in Washington after 2019, we are determined to continue on with the POW/MIA/KIA awareness mission well into 2020 and beyond.

Often, Run For The Wall is thought to be part of Rolling Thunder, but we are separate organizations. The RFTW 10-day mission starts in mid-May in Ontario, Calif., and takes three routes traversing the nation, each stopping at nearly 50 locations. We do not give speeches or stage demonstrations. We visit veterans in Veterans Affairs hospitals, pay respects at various memorials and meet with schoolchildren. We aim to educate future generations about the importance of accountability in wartime actions, emphasizing that no one should be left behind.

While the loss of Rolling Thunder in the District may end the hours-long demonstration, it will not silence the voices calling out for accountability for our POWs and MIAs.

Les Williams, Montrose, Colo.

The writer is president of Run For The Wall.