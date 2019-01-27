The Jan. 24 Thursday Opinion essay “The U.S. already has a carbon tax”, by Cary Coglianese and Mark Nevitt, pointed to a critical issue in assessing potential solutions to the climate crisis: Billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars are already paying for climate change. Stronger storms, wildfires, drought, sea- level rise and other climate impacts create huge costs — financial and otherwise — that will only get higher and higher over time the less we act. Citigroup estimates unchecked climate change will cost more than $40 trillion by 2060. Meanwhile, working to solve climate change can drive economic growth. Roughly 3.2 million Americans work in wind, solar, energy efficiency and other clean-energy jobs, and experts estimate that investing in revitalizing the United States’ water infrastructure could generate 1.3 million jobs.

No responsible family, business or homeowner would do nothing with disaster at their doorstep. Even the U.S. military is now warning that a majority of mission-critical bases are threatened by climate change. Our elected leaders must leave our children a country that is prosperous and protected from climate change — not a $40 trillion bill we could have prevented.

Derek Walker, Washington

The writer is vice president for U.S. climate at the Environmental Defense Fund.