Regarding the Aug. 2 front-page article “Midterms renew fears of Russian interference”:

The Russians continue to succeed in leveraging our partisanship to create discord and distract us from the real threat. As long as Democrats push the “collusion and obstruction of justice” charges, President Trump will use his Twitter feed to level absurd charges and to waffle on Russian interference. And Russia is achieving this success on the cheap. Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III stated that Russia spent $1.25 million per month on ad campaigns during the 2016 election. Our two political parties spent $6.5 billion — $2.5 billion on the presidential race and $4 billion on congressional races. Russia cannot change many votes with this low-cost effort, but it surely can create discord.

Meanwhile, the Russian cyberwarfare threat is real and we are not giving it much attention — at least not by what the media report. Disrupting our electric grids, our water networks and our financial networks could do us great harm. We should try to harden all of these networks; but it may be that the best defense is the threat of an offense to do Russia great harm. The Russians must understand not only our capabilities but also the resolve of our leader to use them if the Russians attack.

Frank Nicolai, Fort Washington