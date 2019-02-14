E.J. Dionne Jr.’s Feb. 11 op-ed, “Socialism, a friend to capitalism,” raised an important point: Government has a firm and well-established role in the American Experiment, going back to the radicalism of the revolution and the creation of our republic. I am a conservative who believes our country is founded on the idea that each American is endowed with the inalienable rights of “Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Government, as a servant to the people, should provide these rights to all Americans.

But this has nothing to do with socialism as a political theory or form of government. American socialism cannot be applied piecemeal because it requires coercion by the government to a degree most of us simply will not accept. Whether you call the ideology democratic socialism or social democracy, the end goal is state socialism. Other advanced nations, particularly the Nordic nations, are fondly referred to as social democracies. They are not. They are capitalist democracies that use social and economic intervention by government to promote social and economic fairness. We do the same but to a far lesser extent. We can and should do much more. That should be the discussion, not the promotion of socialism in any guise.

John Conradis, Chevy Chase