Kondratieff cycles are, indeed, a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, lasting 50 to 60 years. Kondratieff cycles are the outcome of economic ups and downs that are different from normal business cycles. All revolutionary innovations take time to spread widely, but they then generate sustained prosperity over a period of time, followed by downward swings that cause hardships and depressions.
Mr. Samuelson cited five such Kondratieff cases since the late 1700s. As Mr. Samuelson predicted, a sixth wave will follow this decade with a downswing that later will be lifted by innovations in health sciences and pollution-reduction technology. This proves that hard times and prosperity are normal processes that underlie human progress.
Sukhdev Shah, Alexandria