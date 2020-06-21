Robert J. Samuelson’s June 15 op-ed on Kondratieff cycles, “ ‘Long economic waves’ could save capitalism,” was a remarkable reminder of ups and downs in capitalist economies lasting over long periods, many times longer than business cycles.  

The first time I heard of Kondratieff cycles was in one of my graduate economics classes in the early 1970s, but since then I never have come across any mention of it. Short-term issues usually dominate politics and economics, perhaps because of John Maynard Keynes’s disregard for the long term. “In the long run,” Keynes said, “we are all dead.”  

Kondratieff cycles are, indeed, a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, lasting 50 to 60 years. Kondratieff cycles are the outcome of economic ups and downs that are different from normal business cycles. All revolutionary innovations take time to spread widely, but they then generate sustained prosperity over a period of time, followed by downward swings that cause hardships and depressions.

Mr. Samuelson cited five such Kondratieff cases since the late 1700s. As Mr. Samuelson predicted, a sixth wave will follow this decade with a downswing that later will be lifted by innovations in health sciences and pollution-reduction technology. This proves that hard times and prosperity are normal processes that underlie human progress. 

Sukhdev ShahAlexandria