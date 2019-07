If you spend most of your life fighting bigotry on various fronts, you expect a wide range of obstacles and learn how to overcome them. But there is no playbook for the naked racism that emanated from the White House this past weekend. All we can do is work together even harder to achieve the goal of one nation, indivisible, under God, with liberty and justice for all.

Howard Feinstein, Bethesda

Read more letters to the editor.