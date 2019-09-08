The Sept. 5 front-page article “ ‘There’s nothing left’: Storm turns paradise into a miserable heap” described the destruction in the Bahamas caused by Hurricane Dorian. Just like Paradise — the place in California obliterated last November by wildfire — the destruction was complete. The article quoted a seasoned hurricane survivor who said of Dorian, “This was something that we never experienced before.” Because of our reliance on burning fossil fuels, atmospheric carbon-dioxide concentrations now are nearly double what humanity has ever experienced. We are in uncharted waters that will increasingly lap at our doors and ruin our livelihoods. Will our leaders ever act?

Tim Watkins, Silver Spring

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, through its National Weather Service, is the one and only organization authorized by statute to issue forecasts of impending threat to life and property posed by severe weather. For Hurricane Dorian, President Trump was briefed and periodically updated. But he creates public confusion by inexplicably including Alabama in the mix of coastal states in the hurricane’s path. Rather than acknowledging his error and alleviating public fears in Alabama, the president insisted he made no error.

It is difficult to understand the president’s motivation for carrying on a protracted public debate over who is responsible for the misinformation. But the manufactured spectacle promoted by the president can serve only to undermine public trust. Trust in public officials in crisis situations is key to ensuring public safety and has led to saving countless lives in past severe weather events.

One of the most frightening experiences of my life, as it was in the lives of others of my generation, was the Cuban missile crisis. But as a nation in crisis, we were reassured by the calm and competent leadership of President John F. Kennedy. What would the outcome have been under a president lurching from one point to another, unmoored from facts and reality and interested only in scoring points against perceived detractors?

Ernest Daddio, Columbia

