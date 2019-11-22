While reading Courtland Milloy’s Nov. 20 Metro column, “D.C.’s bike lanes are hitting bumps Copenhagen has smoothed over,” I was struck, as I often am, by the many dismissive comments indicating that “we” can’t do this or that that others have found possible. This may be true in some cases, but just as one example where it wouldn’t take much to make a change, there’s the situation on Beach Drive in the Kensington area, where cyclists risk their lives daily in the face of oncoming and following cars. The 25 mph speed limit only makes car drivers more antsy. What would it take to put a dedicated bike lane on both sides of that road, displacing only grass? I think we often can do more than we give ourselves credit for. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, but the will is often lacking.