The admission by acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney that the White House deliberately withheld appropriated aid to Ukraine, as reported in the Oct. 18 front-page article “Mulvaney: Aid withheld to press Ukraine,” could be construed as a confession of a criminal act. While conditioning foreign aid to foster government interests might be as common as Mr. Mulvaney argued, it is a specific crime when done to affect a federal election. As it is written, 18 U.S.C. 595 makes it a crime for any federal official “employed in any administrative position by the United States . . . in connection with any activity which is financed . . . by [federal] loans or grants . . . [from] interfering with or affecting” any federal election.

Thomas Millet, Silver Spring

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney didn’t just put President Trump at the center of these controversies; he also handed the Democrats all they need to write articles of impeachment to begin the process of removing this president from office.

“We do that all the time” and “get over it”? There seems to be no limit to the arrogance and lawlessness of Mr. Trump and his administration. To add insult to injury, Mr. Mulvaney’s main purpose in the White House briefing room Thursday was to announce that Mr. Trump, in yet another blow to the emoluments clause of the Constitution, would hold next summer’s Group of Seven meeting at his failing Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida, a decision since reversed. The sheer disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law is mind-boggling, as is the callousness of the entire administration. There has never been — and hopefully will never be — another commander in chief so intellectually bereft, compassionless, lawless and so totally unfit to serve as the leader of the free world.

Henry A. Lowenstein, New York

Mick Mulvaney’s dismissive remark of “get over it” in reply to concerns being expressed about the president’s recent actions was reminiscent of Marie Antoinette’s allegedly fatal words of “Let them eat cake.” Sadly, there were no cameras and microphones in 1789, but Mr. Mulvaney’s recorded outburst will be preserved for posterity.

Pat Heefner, Waynesboro, Pa.

