“We do that all the time” and “get over it”? There seems to be no limit to the arrogance and lawlessness of Mr. Trump and his administration. To add insult to injury, Mr. Mulvaney’s main purpose in the White House briefing room Thursday was to announce that Mr. Trump, in yet another blow to the emoluments clause of the Constitution, would hold next summer’s Group of Seven meeting at his failing Trump National Doral Miami resort in Florida, a decision since reversed. The sheer disregard for the Constitution and the rule of law is mind-boggling, as is the callousness of the entire administration. There has never been — and hopefully will never be — another commander in chief so intellectually bereft, compassionless, lawless and so totally unfit to serve as the leader of the free world.