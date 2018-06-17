As noted in the June 13 news article “Drugs linked to depression ubiquitous,” medication interaction is a huge problem that is not being dealt with, especially for hospitalized psychiatric patients. For example, here’s what typically happens in Northern Virginia when a person is hospitalized after a psychotic break on the grounds of being a threat to self or others: To calm the person in the limited number of days available in the hospital, he or she is given many psychoactive drugs, along with other medicines to counteract side effects. After a few days or weeks, the patient is discharged, without medical professionals knowing which drugs, if any, had positive effects, and which may harm him or her.

Effective treatment would require many weeks or months of supervised trial and error (especially because many medications take weeks to fully take effect). In many cases (maybe most, but I can’t say that for lack of evidence), there is no plan for post-hospital treatment. Effective step-down facilities are a missing piece in the mental-health system. No wonder so many patients end up back in the hospital, on the streets or in jails.

Karl Polzer, Falls Church