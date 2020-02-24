Just five months ago, the Global Preparedness Monitoring Board released a report saying that the international community’s efforts to prevent a pandemic were “grossly insufficient.” While preparing for future pandemics, such as the inevitable outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus, almost certainly includes massively increasing funding for virological efforts, it also requires more funding toward creating and distributing protective equipment that can adequately protect health workers from highly infectious diseases such as the one we face now and enough money for materials on deck so that when the next pandemic comes, we, as a species, are able to identify the threat, start quarantines and create a vaccine, or potentially even a cure. But until the infrastructure is in place, all the research in the world won’t help us.
Joshua Stanton Jr., Vienna