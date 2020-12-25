This week’s manipulation campaign removal was a twofer, with networks originating in both Russia and France rooted out for violating Facebook’s prohibition on coordinated inauthentic activity. Facebook’s investigation, the company explained, “found links to individuals associated with the French military” but didn’t yield evidence that the French military itself directed the activity. The Russian networks, as usual, appear to have stemmed from the Internet Research Agency. The French agents stopped short of involving themselves in electoral politics, but all the networks meddled in the internal affairs of several African countries. The manner in which they did so might be comedic if it weren’t so worrisome: The two nations engaged in flamboyant Internet warfare mocking each other with ethnic stereotypes, conjuring up doctored evidence to out their adversaries as “fake news” and eventually even trying to entrap each other through direct messages.

France’s salvo, according to a report by Graphika and Stanford’s Internet Observatory, appears to have been provoked at least in part by the presence of Russian actors in the regional Internet space. But if its aim was to protect that ecosystem, it ended up merely polluting it. A cartoon featuring an alcoholic manager named Anatoli and a “beautiful blonde” named Tatiana producing Russian propaganda was perhaps the most ludicrous but not the most damaging. The French accounts depicted Russians, sometimes in edited photos, as mercenaries and habitual molesters of locals. They were so fixated on fingering Internet Research Agency trolls that they accused authentic users of complicity where there was none. They posed as fact-checkers and set up anti-fake news forums. This is practically a playbook for reducing trust in legitimate outlets trying to tamp down on disinformation, as well as in online conversations generally.

A democratic country such as France ought to know better, and in this case there’s proof that it does. The French government’s own landmark report on information manipulation warns against “clandestine operations, aiming for instance at manipulating the manipulators,” both to stay “in keeping with our values” and also to avoid “strengthening the very actors one aimed at undermining.” The United States and its allies should be building norms against the corruption of the Web, not turning sovereign states’ social media landscapes into irrealities full of false personas making farcical claims. Acting otherwise sends a message around the globe that has never been especially effective: Do as we say, not as we do.