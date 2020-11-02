Seldom in the history of political science has a change in the presidency been given a purer experiment. With a loyal fan base, and damage control conducted by a captive cable network, the president has been permitted to say anything he darn well pleases, at any moment he chooses, without mediation of any kind. Technology and personality have combined to make mouthing off a main presidential avocation.

Is our political life better off as a result? One person’s “refreshing” is another person’s “vomitous.” But there are deeper moral and political implications worth examining.

Authenticity is the modern virtue that takes the place where character once stood. Authenticity urges us to be true to ourselves, while character insists we be true to our beliefs and standards. Authenticity assumes that human beings are essentially good, and that this goodness need only be drawn out. Character assumes that human beings have unpleasant instincts that need to be tamed and moral faculties that need to be trained.

Few have been truer to themselves than the president during his term. And he (along with all of history) has demonstrated that human beings, radically free from social and moral restraints, are not particularly good. His failures of tact and humanity are serious, offensive and disqualifying — but hardly unique. They are exaggerated versions of common human flaws. If my immediate thoughts were magically communicated to millions of people in 280-character increments before my morning coffee, the result would be embarrassing and frightening, not least to me. Much of our running internal dialogue should stay internal.

This is a natural bent. Evolution has inbuilt an aggressive response to aggression. Those cave people who were slow in making bitter, flailing responses to Twitter attacks were too weak to remain on Tinder. Our immediate, unfiltered reactions to perceived aggression are not always our most wise and humane. Human civilization was built on a foundation of serious second thoughts.

Over the past four years, the New Authentic Man — a president who is authentic without any trace of character — has been morally instructive. Authenticity, as we have seen, is strident; character is modest. Authenticity is cruel; character is empathetic. Authenticity is impulsive; character is reflective. Authenticity is individualistic; character values the institutions that make us better humans.

Our political problem has come in putting an avatar of authenticity at the head of the American government. This has badly warped the institution of the presidency. In his fine new book on that office, “The Hardest Job in the World,” John Dickerson observes: “The presidency was once primarily an interior job. Presidents had any number of experiences the public never witnessed or even knew occurred. It has now become external and iterative, and with Donald Trump, raw and public. . . . Quiet, unseen acts have been replaced by a constant output designed to generate ratings and excitement and distraction.”

This brought to mind a bit of presidential history you don’t usually hear on a White House tour. The modern presidency, at least since Harry S. Truman, has been shaped by a quiet, unseen shuffle of papers: the staffing process. Important documents headed to the president — including all speeches — were distributed to 12 or 15 members of the White House senior staff for review. As head of speechwriting for President George W. Bush, I knew it was part of my job to incorporate comments without destroying the unity of the speech — not always an easy task. But when the president got a speech for his review, he knew that people he trusted had seen it and thought about it. It was the opposite of an impulsive tweet.

That process, when it comes to the current president’s main channel of communication, is nonfunctioning. And this shoddy little crime of authenticity does not leave us better off. It encourages bad governance and chaos.

Authenticity is not entirely worthless in a president, but we are a country in need of a correction. The presidency is not a stage for one man’s ego and drama. So bring back the staffing process. Bring back policy deliberation. Bring back discretion, reticence and self-control. And please, please, bring back character.

