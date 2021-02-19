This was a year ago, February 2020. The number of U.S. deaths attributed to the virus was zero. (Later, investigators would discover that at least two American victims had been killed by the middle of that month.)

Of all the data in the presentation, one slide stood out, driving the appalled circulation. James Lawler, an epidemiologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha — one of the centers of U.S. Ebola response — had run the numbers and projected that the novel coronavirus could kill some 480,000 or more Americans in the coming year.

Half a million people dead. It boggled the mind: Holy . . .! Could it be true? What if it were?

That would be more Americans dead than the military members who were killed in World War II. It would approach the equivalent of everyone living in Wyoming. A thousand deaths a day would not come close to half a million. I have no way of proving this, apart from my own memory of the mood of a year ago — when crowds thronged another Mardi Gras and plans were ripening for another lusty Spring Break — but I don’t think 1 American in 10 imagined that such a grim reaping lay ahead.

Now a year has passed, and more than 494,000 Americans have died of complications from covid-19. The novel coronavirus is likely already multiplying inside the unlucky person fated to be the 500,000th to die. Lawler’s projection a year ago, launched like a rocket in that fateful webinar, has come to ground precisely on target — a chronicle of half a million deaths foretold.

This terrible number is full of meanings. Unpacking them all — examining them, learning from them, arguing over them — will take some time. Certainly, the number says something profound about arithmetic. If the virus kept spreading as it was observed to spread and killing as it was known to kill, then math would do the rest, grinding away at human lives until the full number was reached. Lawler was no visionary; he was a man willing to face the arithmetic without flinching.

To change a mathematical outcome, one needs to only change an input. Clearly, we failed in the effort to do so. All the pleading and arguments of pandemic politics did not alter the variables of Lawler’s computation; too little was done to slow the spread or lessen the lethality. As a result, the forecast came fatally true.

So from the rock of arithmetic comes another meaning. The number 500,000 represents a choice — though people might disagree over exactly what was chosen. Some chose not to believe in the number. The belief that covid-19 deaths are exaggerated is sufficiently widespread to be the Lie of the Year for the publication PolitiFact. As disturbing as that is, it might not be worse than the other choice: a decision by society that all those deaths were acceptable.

We were warned. Lawler and others provided projections that came true again and again, bringing us to the half-million mark like clockwork. Despite these warnings, some number of employers did not make their workplaces safe; some number of families refused to defer their reunions; some number of revelers chose not to keep a safe distance or wear masks. On some level, some number of Americans looked at the forecast of half a million fatalities in a year’s time and embraced it, rather than change their routines to alter the arithmetic.

The same is true of many other countries, should that be a consolation to you.

Finally, the number contains oceans of grief. For the loved ones of the dead, ignoring or denying the number is not an option. The covid-19 toll is not some huge and faceless mass; it is the accumulation of 500,000 specific individuals, each with a name, a way of laughing, a favorite song, a life story. Many of them were elderly, but the elderly are grieved. Many of them were in poor health, but the infirm can be missed. The pain has a peculiar quality, sharpened by the very facts of the pandemic: funerals that could not be held; wakes that could not be convened; hugs that could not be shared.

An average of 1,370 per day. An average of 57 per hour. Approximately one per minute, every minute of a miserable year.

