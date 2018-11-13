The Nov. 9 editorial “Enough is enough, again,” about the recent Thousand Oaks, Calif., shooting, mentioned a desire to see stronger gun laws. However, California has very restrictive gun laws. The editorial also proposed an assault weapons ban; but the shooter did not have an assault weapon. The editorial, unintentionally or otherwise, ignored the central role of mental illness. The Nov. 9 news article “Gunman had ‘several contacts’ with police over the years” reported that an April police call found Ian David Long, the Thousand Oaks shooter, “irate and acting irrationally” to the point that the police had him evaluated by a mental-health crisis team, which, unfortunately, concluded acute intervention was unnecessary. This is the story of Newtown, Aurora, Sutherland Springs, Parkland, Virginia Tech, etc., repeated over and over.

Our society’s misguided concern with mental-health and behavioral-disorder privacy issues should be recognized as the failure it is. This is bigger than a firearms issue. Deranged individuals have already demonstrated that they will also use bombs, vehicles, organisms and aircraft to achieve their evil ends.

Thomas V. Holohan, Rockville