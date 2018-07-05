Thabiti Anyabwile, in his June 30 Religion essay, “Fellow evangelicals, it’s not worth the price,” asserted that “a President Hillary Clinton would have done nothing to curtail abortion.” While her hypothetical Supreme Court nominees might have had strong positions favoring a woman’s right to choose her medical care in consultation with her family and her doctor, as president, Ms. Clinton probably would have reduced the rate and number of abortions in the country.

Assuming that Ms. Clinton would have continued the evidence-based programs designed to reduce teen pregnancy created during President Barack Obama’s first term and supported the increased availability of effective contraceptives (including long-acting reversible contraceptives) through the Affordable Care Act, unintended pregnancies — the main reason women seek abortion care — would probably have continued to drop even further than they have in recent years.

Barbara Francisco, Silver Spring