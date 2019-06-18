Regarding Dino Grandoni’s The Energy 202 column “U.S. government aims to streamline approval process for forest management” [PowerPost, June 14]:

So an acting deputy chief of the Forest Service is citing fires because of climate change as a reason for reducing environmental reviews of tree-thinning projects and road building. What next? No doubt the Energy Department will tell us we need more fossil-fuel power plants because hotter temperatures will lead to more demand for air conditioning.

Alan Miller, Rockville