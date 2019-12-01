The basis for this inequality lies in the deeply rooted beliefs surrounding gender-appropriate and -inappropriate behaviors. In the 1800s, the “cult of domesticity” was a set of societal standards that considered women the “inferior sex” with qualities of timidity and disdain for competition — rendering them fit for domestic duties and unfit for sports. Though women are no longer confined to the domestic sphere and Title IX was passed 47 years ago to eliminate gender bias in sports, our attitudes about gender norms continue to heavily reflect the past.