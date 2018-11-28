The Nov. 25 Commuter article “Wheelchair-accessible Uber service coming to D.C. and five other cities” was not quite deserving of an applause line.

London taxis have been accessible for years. In 2013, New York City mandated that 50 percent of taxis be accessible by 2020. That passed legal hurdles and, by early this year, delivered 13-minute wait times (subsidized, too) and extended into boroughs outside Manhattan.

Those are established best practices. While the District, proportionately, has more taxis per resident, few are accessible. It really should stand as an admonishment of D.C. executive leadership rather than praise for Uber’s promise to deliver accessible vehicles. Had the District been in step with New York, there would already be more than 1,000 accessible, for-hire vehicles for seniors and people with disabilities rather than the promise of hundreds of future Uber drivers.

The reality is that this is what a (purported) World Health Organization-recognized “Age-Friendly City” should already have, not that leadership hasn’t heard this before.

Jay Thal, Washington