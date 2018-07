D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) moves the ball during the second half against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Audi Field in Washington. (Geoff Burke/USA TODAYSports)

The July 19 Sports article “All of a sudden, it’s pretty good being a Washington sports fan,” about the positive mojo of D.C. sports franchises, did not mention D.C. United, which just opened a new stadium about three blocks from Nationals Park. Not one editor said, “Hey, what about mentioning the $400 million Audi Field that just opened?”

Really? I get the Big Four major league sports bias, but this is just poor reporting and a disservice to D.C. sports fans.

Ken Heydt, Ellicott City