The June 28 Metro article “In deep-blue Montgomery, only one woman notches win” pointed out the lack of female winners in the Montgomery County Democratic primary. There was some irony in the concern expressed. An article on the Metro front page about Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous, “In Md., starkly different visions,” included two photographs of Jealous with his running mate, Susan Turnbull, standing next to him. In neither photo caption nor in the article was there a mention of Turnbull, who served as chair of the Maryland Democratic Party and has held such leadership positions in national organizations as chair of the Jewish Council for Public Affairs and deputy chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Arthur Katz, Rockville