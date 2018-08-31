Signs advertising jobs are on display outside several businesses in Ames, Iowa, on July 18. (Rachel Mummey/For The Washington Post)

Having grown up in Ames, Iowa, I was proud to learn that Ames has the lowest unemployment rate in the nation and still has a beautiful public library.

But in typical Post style, the Aug. 18 front-page article “Getting a job doesn’t mean being able to get by” went on to emphasize a negative: Even with low unemployment, people’s wages aren’t keeping up with costs.

Too bad a more positive story than the one about Isabel Moctezuma and her daughter, Mia, was not also shared. Surely someone in Ames has reaped the benefits of the low unemployment rate.

Marcia Courson, Washington