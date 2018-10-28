A woman pushes two children in a single stroller as migrants advance after Mexican police briefly blockaded the road, outside the town of Arriaga, Mexico, on Oct. 27. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)

Regarding the Oct. 23 front-page article “For Trump and GOP, a bet on fear, falsehoods”:

Our nation of roughly 300 million people had about 1.6 million illegal immigrants apprehended crossing our southern border in 2000 but only about 330,000 in 2015 and even fewer in 2017.

Do I really believe a few thousand people, many of whom are moms and children, more than 1,000 miles south in a caravan trying to reach the United States to request asylum from violence and persecution is a national crisis? Accelerating climate change with more frequent and severe hurricanes, floods, droughts, forest fires and blizzards is an existential threat, but does the president think it is a crisis? No comment. Rapidly rising medical and insurance costs threaten our health, but are they crises? No comment. More than 30,000 die from guns each year, but a crisis? No comment. College costs too much, student debt is far too great, high school prepares too few for jobs, our workforce is failing to match our needs, but is education a crisis? No comment.

We borrowed a lot of money to prevent a collapse during the Great Recession and to get back to a growing economy, but now that things are better, we are not paying down the debt but running up the deficit. A crisis? No comment.

Patrick McGregor, Millersville