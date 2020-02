I was very moved by the Jan. 30 front-page article “ No easy answer to how America atones ” about the injustices we imposed on African Americans and Japanese Americans and the attempts to atone for those injustices.

We now recognize how cruel it was to tear Africans from their homes and enslave them. And how wrong it was to tear Japanese Americans from their homes and intern them. But there seems to be no discussion about the injustices dealt to Native Americans: We forced them from their homes and slaughtered them. Have we ever come close to atoning for those crimes? Why do I never hear or see anything about reparations for Native Americans?