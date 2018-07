Alan Longmuir of the 1970s rock group Bay City Rollers recently died. His July 5 obituary, “Founding member of the Bay City Rollers, who made ’70s hits,” twice mentioned the group’s songs “Bye Bye Baby” and “Shang-a-Lang.” I admit I don’t remember these two songs, but I loved and still play “Saturday Night.” How could the obituary have missed the Bay City Rollers’ biggest hit? “Saturday Night” made it to Billboard’s No. 1 spot in 1976.

Neil Keller, Rockville