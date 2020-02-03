Soliciting political help from other countries will be fine — perhaps even soliciting cash, because why not? And if a president can do it, why not a governor? Are we really on the verge of turning into one of those corrupt countries we’ve been looking down on for so long?

Bruce Katz, Silver Spring

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) judges President Trumps’s desire to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into providing an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden wrong and a quid pro quo but not rising to the level necessary to remove Mr. Trump from office. It was the Justice Department, headed by Trump appointee and defender William P. Barr, that made the judgment that Mr. Trump’s desire to have Ukraine investigate Mr. Biden was not a thing of value, a decision that led to the Justice Department not beginning an investigation of the episode.

Receiving military aid from the United States was obviously a thing of value to Mr. Zelensky, and Mr. Trump’s offer to swap that aid for an investigation shows Mr. Trump believes the investigation was valuable. If A is true and B is true, C has to be true, right? Not at the Justice Department. We are very near the end of republican government.