Regarding Ruth Marcus’s July 17 op-ed, “Trump officials, quit now”:

Daniel Coats, the national intelligence director, should resign in protest in light of President Trump’s denigration in Helsinki of the U.S. intelligence community’s consensus about Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

The judgment of the chief of U.S. intelligence cannot be dismissed in deference to the denials of Russian President Vladimir Putin. At the very least, respect for the U.S. intelligence community’s views requires insistence that Mr. Putin let the accused Russian conspirators in the 2016 election meddling stand trial in a U.S. court. Of course, the burden would then be on the U.S. government to demonstrate that the charges are in fact true. But Russia cannot simply evade its responsibility on the grounds that these individuals are immune from judgment in U.S. courts. Under U.S. and international law, diplomatic immunity extends to foreign officials engaged in official acts, not to the commission of crimes on U.S. soil.

Allan Gerson, Washington

The writer was deputy assistant attorney general for legal counsel in the Reagan administration.

Never in my entire life have I been as disgusted with a fellow American as I am with President Trump.

His conduct toward our NATO partners and during his visit to Britain was inexcusable. But nothing equals his actions and comments before, during and after his “summit” with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mere words are inadequate to describe my revulsion at his responses during Monday’s news conference in Helsinki.

Mr. Trump’s contempt for truth and the principles upon which our country were founded has reduced the value of my 38 years of service to smoldering ashes. The oath I took to “support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic” has now been fully mocked. Worse, the years of sacrifices made by my family, friends and colleagues all seem to have mattered for nothing.

I have never been so ashamed that a man as vile, vain, corrupt, and knowingly and willfully ignorant as Mr. Trump could ever have ascended to the presidency.

Calvin W. Hickey, Warrenton

The writer is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel.

Congressional Republicans reportedly wonder what to do other than wring their hands about President Trump’s capitulation to Russia. First, they could investigate what Russia has on Mr. Trump by subpoenaing Mr. Trump’s tax and business records, the notes of all interpreters and aides who were present when he spoke directly with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki and earlier, and the letter in a sealed box Mr. Putin sent to Mr. Trump after the Moscow Miss Universe contest. Release of this information might reduce, if not destroy, its usefulness as blackmail. Second, congressional Republicans could enact legislation protecting the independence and resources of special counsel Robert S. Mueller III. Third, they could establish an interagency body to work with the states to thwart foreign interference in future elections.

They should get to work.

Rebecca Dick, Arlington

Russians may or may not have compromising information on President Trump. However, the president’s explanation as to why they don’t — if they did, “it would have been out long ago” — is hardly persuasive.

The whole point of blackmail is to collect money or coerce behavior by threatening to release information. Once the information is out, the blackmailer no longer has control of his victim.

Richard Leverone, Arlington

If there was Russian involvement in the 2016 election, did it truly influence the individual voters vs. the Democratic National Committee’s emails and opposition to Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a poorly run Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, then-FBI Director James B. Comey’s statements, and political reporting and opinion by the media? I doubt it.

The media continues to influence views of an issue by its writing as to the politics of the issue vs. the policy or the issue itself, be it tariffs, health care, guns, etc.

The United States has had a long history of influencing foreign elections, and I would guess even Russian elections.

In our democracy, like it or not, I will bet on the voter every time.

Ed Gosselin, Annapolis

I was appalled, frustrated and ashamed watching President Trump abase himself and his country at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki on Monday. As a U.S. citizen who believes our president should always defend our security interests, I felt betrayed by Mr. Trump’s obvious coziness with Mr. Putin.

Is there anything we could do to reverse the damage that Mr. Trump has done to our country? To be exact, could we, the American citizenry, get rid immediately of a president who ignores our national interests, embraces our adversaries and seems to care only about himself and his own privileges?

Pham Nguyen Huyenchau, McLean

No one is talking about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s gesture and statement to President Trump near the end of their news conference: “The ball is in your court.”

Mr. Putin is intelligent, manipulative and precise. This soccer ball he handed Mr. Trump was not a “gift.” It was a demand for action from Mr. Trump. What did Mr. Putin ask Mr. Trump to do that he made such an obvious statement, guised in a “gift” of a soccer ball?

I think this needs investigating.

Kim Hansen, Santa Rosa, Calif.

On July 16, 2018 — a date which will live in infamy — the president of the United States suddenly and deliberately chose to align himself with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin rather than our post-World War II allies Britain, France, Germany and Japan.

Maurice R. Fliess, Reston