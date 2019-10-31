Ms. Warren sees big problems in the U.S. economy. She cites among them extreme inequality of wealth and income; a health-care system that, compared with those of other industrialized countries, costs far more but yields worse outcomes; an aging and increasingly decrepit infrastructure; heavy reliance on fossil fuels in transportation, energy and industry; a financial system still vulnerable to the recklessness that took the country into crisis in 2008; and a system of education that segregates its schools, starves its teachers and impoverishes its college students.

“Big, structural change” is a reasonable approach to this nexus of worsening problems. What Mr. Lowenstein saw as a “mistrust of markets” is a mistrust of the deep penetration of U.S. politics by open and hidden money, such that markets are twisted to favor particular interests. This corruption makes every problem worse and solutions more difficult.

The campaign is in its early stage. Ms. Warren’s plans and priorities are subject to change as they are tested before the public. More than the details, however, it is her boldness, conviction and fighting spirit that have carried her to the front of the pack.

Harry Kopp, Baltimore

Roger Lowenstein noted that Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.), a candidate for the Democratic nomination for president, “has not explained how she would pay for her programs.” The answer is obvious: Programs will be paid for by increasing national debt through political compromise without affordability concerns. National debt will grow.

In view of political promises of both current and future administrations, the real issue centers on the question: “Does posterity have a problem?”

Ken Tomcich, Arlington

