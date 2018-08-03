Hundreds stand on a dock on the Indian River to watch the final launch of the Space Shuttle Discovery in 2011 in Titusville, Fla. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

I managed never to see the space shuttle take off despite heading to Florida 10 times to see a launch. Statistically, I should have seen it take off at least once, as there was a 52 percent probability that it would launch on time.

The same track record seems to happen with Date Lab in Washington Post Magazine. The vast majority of Date Labs don’t result in a couple or anything longer than two or three dates. I would like to propose that for a couple of months, you simply pull the names out of a hat and see if you have better success that way. No more of these attempts to see if someone is compatible.

I have a sneaking suspicion that the success rate (or at least, the number of dates they have after the initial date) would be higher if the daters were picked randomly.

Paul Guinnessy, Silver Spring