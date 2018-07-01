IT TOOK the police department in East Pittsburgh just two days to identify Michael Rosfeld as the officer who fatally shot Antwon Rose II, a teenager who tried to flee on foot when the car in which he was a passenger was stopped. It took six days more for prosecutors to charge the officer with homicide. Meanwhile, in a separate and not unsimilar case, U.S. Park Police officials continue their epic stonewalling campaign more than seven months after their officers shot and killed a young accountant in Northern Virginia who appeared to pose no threat to them or anyone else.

The disclosure of Mr. Rosfeld’s identity was unusually quick, but in a large majority of fatal shootings by police across the United States, law enforcement agencies do identify the officers involved in relatively short order. In the case of Bijan Ghaisar, the 25-year-old man shot by U.S. Park Police as the car he was driving rolled slowly away from officers who, inexplicably, approached him with guns drawn, it has been 225 days — and counting.

The Park Police response to Mr. Ghaisar’s death has been characterized by brazen arrogance and in-your-face unaccountability on a grand scale. Not only has the agency (along with the FBI, which is ostensibly investigating the incident) refused to identify the officers, it also has ignored repeated calls for even a basic explanation.

An apparently unarmed man, with no criminal record or record of violence, is gunned down by officers just off the George Washington Parkway, and the police explain . . . absolutely nothing. How is that possible?

It is all the more bizarre given that a clear, complete video of the event was made public in January by Fairfax County police, whose officers recorded it with their dashboard camera as they tailed the Park Police patrol car that was following Mr. Ghaisar’s vehicle. The video shows Mr. Ghaisar’s car, which failed to stop after it was rear-ended in a minor fender bender, pulled over by the Park Police officers, who, with no apparent justification, approached it with their guns drawn. Mr. Ghaisar then drove away; when he was pulled over for a second time a minute later, he drove away again. In the third encounter, the Park Police officers blocked his car with theirs and approached him on foot from the side. Mr. Ghaisar’s car then began to slowly roll away from the officers. That’s when they opened fire.

One may easily imagine the officers were annoyed, fed up, flabbergasted or angry. None of that is justification for the use of deadly force where there was no apparent threat from the suspect.

By its resolute silence and absolute arrogance, the Park Police subvert public trust in law enforcement. Was there any possible reason those officers perceived Mr. Ghaisar as a threat? If so, none has come to light. At this point, after so many months of official nonresponsiveness, there is one overarching question the public is entitled to ask: What are the police trying to hide?