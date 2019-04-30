Alexandra Petri’s April 27 op-ed, “You have to think about electability,” was probably much more enlightening than she intended. I know she was addressing her fellow liberals, but the op-ed was at least as edifying to conservatives. Before her op-ed, it had not been absolutely clear what 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton meant by her moniker “basket of deplorables.” Ms. Petri has fully clarified.

It’s always good to know what your fellow citizens with whom you disagree truly think about you. By the way, how did Ms. Clinton’s depiction work out for her? Politically, I’m not sure her fellow liberals should be thanking Ms. Petri.

Robert Young, Fairfax