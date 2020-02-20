Unfortunately, Mr. Sanders is not the only candidate showing a contempt for transparency: witness former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg’s refusal to release women who have accused him of sexist and misogynistic behavior from confidentiality agreements.
Mr. Sanders and Mr. Bloomberg are polar opposites on many issues, but they both seem to think they can get away with thumbing their nose at legitimate questions that have been raised about their fitness for office. At issue for Mr. Sanders are the promises he made — both before and after he suffered a heart attack in October — to release his full medical records. “The American people have the right to know whether the person they’re going to be voting for president is healthy,” Mr. Sanders, 78, said in September.
The promise is unmet, and Mr. Sanders is quite brazen about breaking his word. “I don’t think we will, no,” he said dismissively about releasing the promised records, as opposed to (emulating Mr. Trump) letters from his doctors. Making matters worse, his press secretary launched an attack on journalists who pressed the issue, making an absurd analogy to the type of “smear” campaign used by birthers against former President Barack Obama.
Why such vehemence? Is there something in his history Mr. Sanders wants to conceal from voters?
The same question must be asked of Mr. Bloomberg regarding his treatment of women who worked for him in the past. Allegations have surfaced that Mr. Bloomberg’s company, Bloomberg LP, fostered a climate of sexism and that Mr. Bloomberg helped set that tone with dismissive and belittling comments about women. Mr. Bloomberg has pushed back against the claims but has refused to release former employees from nondisclosure agreements they signed as part of settlements in harassment lawsuits. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) rightly pressed Mr. Bloomberg for transparency during the Wednesday Democratic candidates’ debate. “Mr. Mayor, are you willing to release all of those women from those nondisclosure agreements? So we can hear their side of the story?” she asked.
Mr. Bloomberg’s bumbling response — about “agreements between two parties that wanted to keep it quiet . . . and we’ll live with it” — is nonsensical and insulting. Mr. Bloomberg can — and should — release these women from these binding agreements. They then could choose whether to remain silent or to tell their stories.
It is galling that two leading Democratic candidates cannot distance themselves further from Trump-style concealment and obfuscation.
