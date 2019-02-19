Regarding the Feb. 13 front-page article “A monumental conservation package”:

Passage of the Natural Resources Management Act in the Senate signified a big win for all Americans and a step toward advancing wildlife conservation and recreation initiatives.

Birds are key indicators of environmental health and provide many benefits to our environment and our economy. Permanent reauthorization of the Land and Water Conservation Fund and several new designations of wilderness areas, monuments and other public lands would help conserve habitat that birds and other wildlife need to flourish. Birds would also benefit from renewal of the Neotropical Migratory Bird Conservation Act, included in this package, which provides direct conservation support for migratory birds and their habitats in Central and South America, where many birds, including Baltimore orioles and ruby-throated hummingbirds, winter.

If passed by the House and signed into law, the Natural Resources Management Act would preserve vital conservation funding for native birds in the United States and the critical habitats upon which they depend.

Jennifer Cipolletti, Washington

The writer is director of Conservation Advocacy for American Bird Conservancy.