Regarding Max Boot’s April 25 Thursday Opinion column, “Republicans, you do have a choice”:

It is true that Republicans can, with sufficient funding and publicity, choose an alternative to President Trump as their 2020 nominee. Mr. Boot wrote that Mr. Trump “daily disgraces the office of Lincoln, Roosevelt and Reagan.” All three of these presidents worked with integrity and honesty, pursuing their goals in obedience to the law, so, yes, Mr. Trump disgraces the Oval Office.

But what an odd selection as representative of Republican policy. In today’s terms, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt were both progressives, similar to today’s Democrats. To compare any of today’s Republicans, since at least the 1970s, with them would be specious, erroneous and foolish. It denigrates the honor of both of them. The two parties have completely switched agendas in the century-plus since Roosevelt, most graphically during my lifetime. (I’m 66.)

Yes, the Republicans do have a choice. In fact, the better choice for both parties is to run from the desire for reelection at any cost and begin to work for the betterment of the people at large, regardless of personal wealth or influence. It’s very idealistic but also very attainable. Put others before yourself, in life and politics.

Daniel B. Johnston, Gaithersburg