Then the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer set off a wave of protests — including many that were frighteningly violent — across the country, and comparisons shifted to 1968, on the theory that Trump could win on a “law and order” platform, as Republican Richard M. Nixon did 52 years ago.

Neither analogy quite matches a moment in which the bottom seems in danger of dropping out of this country, after two decades of shocks: the disputed 2000 presidential election, 9/11, the Iraq quagmire, the 2008-2009 Great Recession, three partial government shutdowns, Trump’s election in 2016, Brett M. Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, and, of course, previous police killings of black men in Ferguson, Mo., Baton Rouge, Baltimore and elsewhere.

The United States and its institutions have so far passed through each of these crucibles, but there are limits to the resiliency of any society, even one as wealthy and powerful as this. We may be about to find out what those limits are.

A key point of comparison between 2020 and either 1968 or 1980 is the state of the political parties. In each case, third-party candidates garnered a significant share of the vote. In 1968, segregationist Gov. George Wallace of Alabama, a former Democrat, carried several states in the South, denying them to Nixon, while probably helping Nixon in some Northern states by providing a foil to his right.

In 1980, liberal Illinois Republican congressman John B. Anderson drew 6.6 percent of the popular vote, which did not tip the election but probably weakened Carter more than Reagan. Carter had already been softened up by a strong primary challenge from the left, waged by Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

Today, by contrast, the prospects for a serious third-party run are slim: Democrats and Republicans are thoroughly polarized along lines of race, region, gender and ideology — and partly for that reason, they have avoided open splits.

Even at their most inflammatory, Nixon and Reagan did not sink to the level of race-baiting and crude insults that Trump has routinized (though Nixon, in 1972, certainly tried to undermine political opponents through covert illegal means). Most ominous, Trump portrays the voting system itself as possibly rigged against him, laying the basis for a refusal to accept the results if they don’t go his way.

And yet, if you had to say which party is most united going into the fall campaign, the GOP might have the edge. Trump’s approval rating among Republicans remains roughly 90 percent. Though Trump trailed Biden by 10 points in the most recent Washington Post-ABC poll, 64 percent of the president’s backers say they are “very enthusiastic” about supporting him.

Biden, by contrast, faced a stiff primary challenge from socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), just as Carter had to fight Kennedy in 1980, and 1968 Democratic nominee Hubert Humphrey had to overcome Sen. Eugene McCarthy of Minnesota, the favorite of anti-Vietnam War youth. Only 31 percent of Biden’s supporters say they are “very enthusiastic.”

Humphrey never overcame what he later called “the anger and hatred of the young,” and he blamed McCarthy, who did little to help him in the fall.

Trump is banking on a similar failure of Sanders’s supporters to turn out for Biden, though Biden does already have Sanders’s endorsement. Like Humphrey, Biden is a Democratic Party war horse with a record of past support for causes that have become anathema to new generations — in his case, punitive criminal justice measures such as the 1994 bill he shepherded through the Senate.

This is just one of several liabilities, including a propensity for verbal gaffes that has not improved with age, which help explain the drop in Biden’s personal favorability rating in the Post-ABC poll from 53 percent to 46 percent since the fall.

It would be incredible for an incumbent president to be reelected after presiding over a debacle like the present one, but it could happen.

Biden must somehow excite the progressive young without alienating the moderate suburban voters who propelled Democrats to the House majority in 2018.

His ace in the hole is the latter group’s revulsion for Trump, whose contribution to American political thought is the ugly credo, “when someone attacks me, I always attack back . . . except 100x more.”

Biden, by contrast, has described the 2020 election as a “battle for the soul of this nation,” which is true and bears repeating.

