Thomas Boswell’s Oct. 7 Sports column, “ Betting with Boz: It might be legal, but that doesn’t make it right,” was right on point. Recently, a friend and I went to a casino to try it out as a lark, curious as to not only the potential excitement of legal gambling but also our own acuity in picking winners. The experience was awful.

We made simple bets on the games, picking winners to “cover the spread.” I found myself in the awful position of rooting for teams that I dislike fiercely, such as the Dallas Cowboys, to win — which they did, but not by enough points to cover. (I lost $25.) As a lifelong Redskins fan, I felt like a cheap turncoat, more concerned about the money than the meaning of the game for my team. But I suppose when money enters the equation of sports, your loyalties flip. I felt like I was living in a terrible reverse polarity.

The joy — and the pain — of sport is rooted in being an impassioned supporter of whatever team you love and either reveling in the glory of a win or lamenting a loss. Gambling, I think, destroys that. I hope Mr. Boswell’s dystopian vision of the future of sports entertainment does not come to pass.

Tapio Christiansen, Washington