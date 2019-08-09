So, the Treasury Department has tagged China as a “manipulator” for devaluing its currency, which actually makes its goods less expensive in the United States [“Markets dive as trade war ramps up,” front page, Aug. 6]. This could also be called a “sale” on Chinese-made goods. The effect is greater purchasing power for U.S. consumers. It certainly beats the Trump-imposed trade war, which increases the price of commodities — including those produced domestically — and makes every U.S. consumer worse off.

Frank N. Wilner, Fredericksburg

The Treasury Department labeled China a “currency manipulator,” roiling global financial markets. As with its tariff increases, the United States acted unilaterally. The International Monetary Fund has responsibility for ensuring orderly exchange rates among countries based on internationally agreed-upon principles. In its latest surveillance of China’s financial policies in June, the IMF determined that the renminbi (China’s currency) was in line with China’s economic fundamentals and desirable policies, and it welcomed the renminbi’s greater flexibility. Even under U.S. law, China is not a “currency manipulator,” based on two out of three indicators: a material global current account surplus (China’s current account surplus is 0.4 percent of gross domestic product); nor has China engaged in persistent one-way intervention in foreign exchange markets. (China’s foreign currency reserves have fluctuated around $3.1 trillion, whereas persistent one-way intervention would have led to a persistent increase in reserves.)

The drop in the renminbi on Aug. 5 could be considered a response to market forces that are pulling down the renminbi on account of President Trump’s tariffs, which are likely to further weaken China’s economy. By acting unilaterally without regard to international agreements or its own laws, the United States is not only roiling global markets but also undermining its own global leadership.

Wanda Tseng, Rockville

The writer is former deputy director

of the Asia and Pacific Department of the International Monetary Fund.

Read more letters to the editor.