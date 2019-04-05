Regarding the April 2 front-page article “When coal power disappears, so does a community’s lifeblood”:

All of the important factors leading to the closing of the two coal-fired power plants in Adams County, Ohio, have been evident to anyone with access to a newspaper or the televised evening news for years. In response to the comment from Ty Pell, president of the Adams County commissioners, that “we did all we could,” I say no, you did not. Given the writing on the wall, instead of seeking the Trump administration’s help to keep the plants open, the commissioners would have been better served encouraging new business and community development while the plants were still operating and tax revenue was available.

Insightful, progressive thinking is needed to succeed in this increasingly challenging world. Concentrating all of your energy and resources to maintain a dying 20th-century industry is absurd, certainly not something a stable genius would support.

Chuck Newell, Herndon