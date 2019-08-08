David Von Drehle’s Aug. 4 op-ed, “Politics could use a dose of pragmatism,” was right that Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) “Republican talking points” retort is unilluminating at best, pernicious at worst.

With climate change threatening the planet; Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid facing serious underfunding; our infrastructure crumbling; the debit and deficit out of control; income and wealth inequality skyrocketing; automation and artificial intelligence in the workplace displacing or threatening to displace more and more workers; immigration laws and policies in desperate need of repair; and racism on the rise, Ms. Warren, without skipping a beat, proposes new programs costing trillions, without any (or any credible) explanation of how to fund the programs beyond making corporations or the rich pay. The left needs to come to grips with the reality of our situation, set priorities and offer realistic plans for funding them instead of conflating aspirations with accomplishments.

Maybe then we could have an intelligent debate about whether and how to close or possibly eliminate the gaps, however wide they may be, taking into account the many things that ail us, instead of simply asserting that we must start all over.

Michael Landa, Kensington

My response to the Democratic Party leaders and others who want to quickly trim the field of candidates is “Not so fast!” I am one of those many party members referenced in the Aug. 4 front-page article “Democrats wince at sour tone of debates” who think that Democratic contenders for president should be unifying around defeating President Trump, not picking each other apart over policy differences or past decisions.

The top seven candidates seem to have missed that point, which is why I’m not ready to see the others, many of them centrists, dropped in future debates. I’d like to see them all on the stage again and rated on their likelihood of defeating Mr. Trump and helping win control of Congress. I’d also like to see a format that is less like a Trump reality show pitting candidates against one another and more like a mutually respectful appeal to the American public about the seriousness of the threat to our democracy, environment and national security from a second Trump term.

Joyce Reimherr, Takoma Park

