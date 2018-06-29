A boy holds a balloon at the Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem’s Old City on June 15. He and others attended a morning prayer at the shrine during Eid al-­Fitr, an Islamic holiday marking the end of Ramadan. (Mahmoud Illean/AP)

The June 16 Religion page [Metro] included a beautiful photograph of people silhouetted against the golden Dome of the Rock in Jerusalem, where they had attended a morning prayer marking the end of Ramadan [“A golden moment for the devoted”]. So far, so good. But the caption started, “A Palestinian boy.” Did the photographer capture his citizenship in the photo? Is every boy who attends a service marking the end of Ramadan in Jerusalem a Palestinian? What does his citizenship have to do with Ramadan and the lovely photo? After all, he also could be an Israeli; they are not mutually exclusive.

Don’t segregate people by assumption.

Steven J. Kravitz, Potomac