Regarding the Aug. 18 front-page article “Signs that consumer strength is waning”:

When will the deep thinkers who describe U.S. consumers propping up the global economy as “an enduring source of strength” start taking into account the rising costs of our gluttony? These include a catastrophically warming climate, ongoing degradation of our natural resources and the mountains of garbage that other countries have begun refusing to dispose of on our behalf. One needn’t be a socialist to recognize that most of us are horrified by the degenerate depths to which our infotainment-obsessed trash culture has brought the country we love.

As we muddy along toward the next election cycle, I hope to see more reporters connecting the dots on these very-much-related matters.

Laurie Battle, Richmond

