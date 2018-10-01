Regarding Michael Gerson’s Sept. 29 op-ed, “We just saw two humans laid bare”:

While it may be understandable that a man in Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh’s position of feeling unjustly accused of horrendous abusive acts would react with rage, his display of this rage should disqualify him as a Supreme Court justice. We must expect justices to demonstrate a capacity to manage strong feelings that will inevitably be evoked in the course of their deliberations without blinding them to the pain of those who come before them. Mr. Kavanaugh failed this test.

David E. Cooper, Chevy Chase

I took exception to two of Michael Gerson’s phrases in his otherwise thoughtful Sept. 29 op-ed.

He referred to Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh as “act[ing] like an unjustly accused man, facing the loss . . . of a job.” Actually, he is facing the loss only of a job offer, because he doesn’t hold the job in question — that is, a Supreme Court associate justice.

Second, “destroying a man” was an overstatement. Mr. Kavanaugh is far from destroyed. He has plenty of strength and power and support and will into the future, along with a prestigious judgeship and loving family and friends.

Ellen Balkam Lent, Silver Spring