WHAT’S MORE progressive: free college or making sure every American can afford a degree? There is a big difference, one that illuminates perhaps the greatest fissure dividing Democrats. One side argues that social services should be free to all. The other argues that wealthy people can pay for their own college, and that taxpayer money should be conserved for helping those most in need. One relies on fantasy thinking about the spare resources the government can throw at social problems. The other takes these constraints into account.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) has planted herself on the side of the realists. Asked about college affordability at a Monday CNN town hall, she replied that she does not favor free four-year college, as some of her opponents do. Instead, she said, she would “make sure kids that are in need . . . can go to college and be able to afford it, and make sure that people who can afford it are able to pay.” She stressed her proposal to boost Pell Grants, federal college assistance targeted at the needy. She would also offer student borrowers opportunities to refinance their loans, and she would make two-year community college free. We wonder why wealthy students would need any more help with their loans or their community college tuition, but at least Ms. Klobuchar would refuse to give rich families a free ride for four years, too.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) is not always so sensible. Yet she revealed some similarly pragmatic thinking in her recent plan to create a universal prekindergarten program for every American family. Ms. Warren proposed Tuesday to create child-care centers across the country that could tend children until they reach school age. Fees would be waived for families making twice the poverty line or below. Those making more would be liable to pay something for their child care — but never more than 7 percent of their income. Ms. Warren’s sliding fee scale would end up rewarding some people who are decidedly upper-middle class. But the essential idea is sound.

Then there is the fact almost no one in Washington wants to admit: The more the government borrows now, the more future generations will be burdened. In a Wednesday interview with RealClearPolitics, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) argued that the government can rack up debt during times of crisis, such as during a recession. But doing so — whether in the name of tax cuts or new entitlements — under more favorable circumstances, such as right now, will hurt his generation. “If we want to be credible, that we care about the long term — which is why, in my opinion, we talk about things like climate change — then we also have to demonstrate that we are serious about the fiscal situation of the U.S.,” Mr. Buttigieg said.

Is it more progressive to wish away the fiscal constraints under which the government operates? Or to focus scarce resources on those who need government help? Spending too much for too little is not a progressive value. Nor is charging future generations for benefits flowing to financially secure people.